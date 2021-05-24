newsbreak-logo
Monson, MA

Monson changes name of board of selectmen despite cries of cancel culture

By Emily Thurlow
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
MONSON — A unanimous vote at town meeting marks a historic change in the name of the chief executive body in Monson. Registered voters unanimously voted to amend the town’s general and zoning bylaws to change the name of the Board of Selectmen to the “Select Board,” at the Monday, May 10 annual town meeting. Although the quorum was reduced to 25 as a precaution as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 128 people attended the meeting, which was held on Moriarty Field at Granite Valley Middle School, according to Town Clerk Mary Watson.

