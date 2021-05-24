William & Mary Part-Time MBA accelerates transition for military into civilian careers [Free read]
Former Staff Sergeant Jacob Tatge was stationed as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Marine Corps Security Force Regiment at Yorktown when he hit his ninth year of service. The months leading up to the ten-year milestone mark a critical decision-point in the careers of many active servicemembers: stay in until 20 and retire with a lucrative benefits package or begin building a life outside of the military.wydaily.com