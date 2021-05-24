newsbreak-logo
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

By Emily Schoerning
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

