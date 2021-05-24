Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€9.60” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.08.