Queen Elizabeth Visits Britain's Biggest Warship As It Embarks On Asia Voyage

By Jet Encila
Business Times
Business Times
 3 days ago
As a special send-off, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a quick visit to the country's biggest warship before it set sail as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 21 from Portsmouth naval base. Named in her honor, the HMS Queen Elizabeth leads a fleet of British, American and Dutch naval...

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

