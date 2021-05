Earlier this season, Kelly Clarkson had to sit out The Voice Battle Rounds due to illness (with Kelsea Ballerini temporarily filling in). And this week, it looked like Kelly’s fellow coach Nick Jonas — who was finally enjoying his first on-set Live Playoffs, after his first Voice season pivoted to remote filming last year due to coronavirus concerns — would also be forced to miss out, just one week before the Season 20 finale. On Sunday, TMZ broke the news that Nick had been injured and transported via ambulance to the hospital while filming a “super-secret” new show Saturday night, leaving his future on The Voice (and his hosting gig at this coming weekend’s Billboard Music Awards) in doubt.