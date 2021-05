WHITEHALL — Michael Haycook, 60, Whitehall, Ohio, returned to his heavenly home Monday, May 10. He was born September 17, 1960, to William and Dorothy Haycook. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and attended Jr. High and Highschool in Bucyrus. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was part of the Attica Fire Department for a very short time. He completed the LCC Foundations class of Mansfield, and earned certifications after completing courses with the American Bible Academy. He was last employed with Goodwill, Industries of Columbus.