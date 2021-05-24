newsbreak-logo
Cortland, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Monday, May 24

By Drew M
cortlandvoice.com
 4 days ago

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021:. The frontal boundary that moved through yesterday has stalled to our south, but will remain far enough away to not have a major impact on our weather. Instead, in the wake of the front, skies will be plenty sunny today....

cortlandvoice.com
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for the Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chenango County in central New York Central Cortland County in central New York Southern Madison County in central New York * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cortland, Homer, Truxton, Otselic, McGraw, Cuyler, East Homer, De Ruyter, Munsons Corners, South Cortland, Deruyter, Mc Graw and Cortland West.