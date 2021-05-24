newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Surge in nitrogen has turned sargassum into the world's largest harmful algal bloom

By Florida Atlantic University
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor centuries, pelagic Sargassum, floating brown seaweed, have grown in low nutrient waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, supported by natural nutrient sources like excretions from fishes and invertebrates, upwelling and nitrogen fixation. Using a unique historical baseline from the 1980s and comparing it to samples collected since 2010, researchers from Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and collaborators have discovered dramatic changes in the chemistry and composition of Sargassum, transforming this vibrant living organism into a toxic "dead zone."

phys.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmful Algal Blooms#Chemistry#Harmful Bacteria#Carbon Pollution#Environmental Pollution#Coastal Waters#Nature Communications#Fau Harbor Branch#Florida State University#Gulf Stream#Nox#Saharan#Sargassum Tissue#Sargassum Removal#Pelagic Sargassum#Sargassum Strandings#Nitrogen Fixation#Nitrogen Inputs#Coastal Ecosystems#Phosphorus Cycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
South Africa
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
Earth SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

World’s Largest Iceberg Is Half the Size of Puerto Rico

A massive iceberg that broke off the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica has been confirmed as the largest in the world. Satellites and planes measured the frozen chunk floating in the Weddell Sea and found it is 105 miles long and 15 miles wide—or half the size of Puerto Rico and bigger than Majorca, Bloomberg News reports. The giant ice cube, registered as A-76 by the European Space Agency, emerged just weeks after another monster slab known as A-68A finally melted after threatening to crash into a wildlife-rich island. The warming of Antarctica is blamed for the increase in icebergs calving off retreating glaciers, which in turn causes a rise in sea levels.
Astronomyinvesting.com

Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

(Reuters) -A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was...
WildlifeRed and Black

UGA professors urge public to recognize harmful algal blooms

As warmer weather approaches and people make their plans for the summer, researchers at the University of Georgia urge the public to be wary of the perfect conditions for harmful algal blooms in lakes across the state and to understand the dangers that come with them. UGA faculty members Susan...
WildlifePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Water experts study blue-green algae bloom

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Blue-green algae is back with a vengeance. “The algae is thriving because the conditions are just right for them,” said FGCU Water School Professor, Barry Rosen. Rosen is working with his students to collect samples of the bloom to study. “The rainy season will come which will...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Sargassum Has Been Transformed into a Toxic 'Dead Zone' (video)

Loading video... Caption Sargassum, floating brown seaweed, have grown in low nutrient waters of the North Atlantic Ocean for centuries. Scientists have discovered dramatic changes in the chemistry and composition of Sargassum, transforming this vibrant living organism into a toxic "dead zone." Credit Brian Lapointe, Ph.D. Usage Restrictions Credit: Brian Lapointe, Ph.D.
Gardeningnationalgeographic.com

A never-before-documented flower blooms on one of world’s rarest trees

Only about two dozen trees from the Karomia gigas tree exist in its wild Tanzanian habitat. Its new flower is a hopeful sign for its survival. As far as the plant scientists at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis know, the tiny purple-and-white flower that recently grew in their greenhouse has never before been seen, at least by experts like them.
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Microplastics Found in Europe’s Largest Ice Cap – In a Remote and Pristine Area of Vatnajökull Glacier

In a recent article in Sustainability, scientists from Reykjavik University (RU), the University of Gothenburg, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office describe their finding of microplastic in a remote and pristine area of Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland, Europe’s largest ice cap. Microplastics may affect the melting and rheological behavior of glaciers, thus influencing the future meltwater contribution to the oceans and rising sea levels.
WildlifeWINKNEWS.com

Director with SFWMD says early algal blooms could possibly mean less fuel for wet season blooms

Blue-green algae remains present in parts of Southwest Florida Monday, and a water expert we spoke to hopes there could be a silver lining in the green, smelly gunk. Lawrence Glenn, the water resources division director of South Florida Water Management District, told us it might be a good thing we’re seeing algal blooms earlier than usual. They could take in nutrients, meaning potentially less fuel for blooms in the rainy season.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Seabirds' success reveals asymmetry in ocean health

In a study that uniquely evaluates marine ecosystem responses to a changing climate by hemisphere, researchers report that the fish-eating, surface-foraging bird species of the Northern Hemisphere suffered greater breeding productivity stresses over the last half-century than their Southern Hemisphere counterparts. The findings suggest the need for ocean management at hemispheric scales and underscore the importance of long-term seabird monitoring programs - some of which are already under threat - by illustrating the critical role that seabirds play as sentinels of global marine change. To date, global understanding of ocean change has not explicitly considered differences, or asymmetries, in the responses of marine ecosystems in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to human and climate impacts. Much of what is known is derived from observations of taxon-specific responses from disparate species, limiting the ability to evaluate and compare large-scale marine ecosystems. To address this issue of scale, William Sydeman and colleagues compiled breeding productivity records for 66 seabird species across the globe and between 1964-2018. They revealed varying patterns between Northern and Southern Hemisphere species. According to Sydeman et al., overall, Northern Hemisphere seabirds - particularly piscivorous species - show greater signs of stress and reduced breeding success over time, while southern species show less impact on reproductive success. The authors attribute these patterns to lower fish resources in the north, suggesting that fish populations have been more greatly impacted by human and climate effects in the Northern Hemisphere than in the Southern. Sydeman et al. note that these patterns indicate the need for different ocean management approaches between the hemispheres, with active recovery needed in northern waters and enhanced protection in the south. "The signals provided by seabird breeding productivity could easily be used to assess global change in marine ecosystems on an annual time frame with relatively simple coordination and data sharing of governmental monitoring programs," they write.
AsiaThe Hill

World's largest coral restoration program launches in Indonesia

Sheba aims to restore the equivalent of 148 Olympic swimming pools of coral reef by 2029. They build reefs using “Reef Stars,” which are 35-inch-wide, star-shaped steel structures. Healthy coral reefs perform vital economic and ecosystem roles, but they face several key threats. Pet food brand Sheba unveiled Hope Reef,...
WildlifeScience Daily

Fish adapt to ocean acidification by modifying gene expression

Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from changes in the building blocks of life at nano-scales to organism, physiology and behaviour through ecosystem processes and their properties.
WildlifePosted by
Popular Science

These newly discovered sea sponges were hiding in plain sight in California’s kelp forests

Marine biologist Thomas Turner regularly scuba dives through the kelp forests of Southern California. His mission: photographing and collecting more than 300 sea sponge specimens, to better understand the kinds of sponge populations that live off the golden coast. Over the last few years, Turner had been noticing unusual beige patches on kelp forest rocks. Anybody else might have ignored them, or missed them entirely. But he suspected they were sponges, ones he had never seen before.
Wildlifealaskapublic.org

U.S., Russian researchers track polar bears and ice seals across the Arctic

Sea ice in the Arctic serves as a habitat for polar bears and their prey, ice seals. But the ice doesn’t follow international boundaries, and monitoring the migration of these species requires access to both American and Russian waters. That’s where collaboration comes in: Scientists from both countries are working...