More than a dozen states with voter ID laws recognize student IDs as a valid form of identification at the polls. And unfortunately, Texas lawmakers are missing an opportunity to fix this problem this year by failing to pass House Bill 160 by Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood. The bill, which advanced last week out of the House Elections Committee but appears unlikely to get a floor vote, would have codified what should be obvious: A photo ID issued by a state university or community college, complete with the student’s name and an expiration date, is a reliable form of identification. Students should be able to use this ID when they vote.