Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'
Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.www.houstonchronicle.com