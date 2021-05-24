newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stony Brook, NY

A summer of arts and music in Stony Brook Village

Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident and founder of the The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook, Thomas J. Manuel spoke to Newsday about what visitors can expect at this year's Summer SWAP, a collaborative celebration of music, history and art held in Stony Brook village. Credit: Howard Simmons.

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Brook, NY
Stony Brook, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Art#Newsday#Jazz Loft#Stony Brook Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

A new garden graces World War I monument

The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot. Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely...
Centerport, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Vanderbilt Museum celebrates Astronomy Day May 15

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Astronomy educators will perform earth science and astronomy demonstrations free for visitors with admission to the museum. “Although the planetarium theater remains closed, we are happy to...
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

Goat Yoga at Suffolk County Farm

"Enjoy yoga on the farm with our friendly goats is a fun twist to traditional flow. End your day in downward dog and some laughs. All levels are welcome to goat yoga. Taught by certified instructors from Cocomotion - check schedule for specific dates / instructor."
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

Stony Brook Commencement Ceremonies: Live and in Person May 19-21

One year after a global pandemic forced Stony Brook University’s commencement celebration to be held virtually, more than 7,700 graduates will be honored at multiple in-person ceremonies — with guests in attendance — for the 61st annual commencement May 19-21. Ten individual ceremonies will be hosted by the university’s schools...
Suffolk County, NYEast Hampton Star

Take a Robust Hike or a Leisurely Walk

Those who enjoy nature can take advantage of several upcoming adventures, from full-on hikes to shoreline walks. On Saturday, May 22, there will be a four-mile hike around Big Reed Pond in Montauk at 10 a.m. The meeting place is the Suffolk County Big Reed Pond nature trail parking lot at the north end of East Lake Drive. Rick Whalen is the leader; he can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-275-8539 for questions. Masks are a must.
Stony Brook, NYNewsday

Alan Alda talks film festival at Stony Brook

Actor Alan Alda spoke with Newsday film critic Rafer Guzmán about his five films he personally selected for the Alan Alda Film Festival, a streaming event from Stony Brook’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science and the Stony Brook Film Festival. Credit: Zoom.
Suffolk County, NYInnovate Long Island

No. 593: Saluting the first Jedi and the rise of the vaccines (and the Rauch Foundation strikes back)

Sunny disposition: Well played, dear readers – another busy workweek sets and another bright weekend rises. Don’t forget your sunblock, please. No excuses: It’s May 14 out there, and we’re wrapping up this latest socioeconomic sprint on National Dance Like a Chicken Day (as if you need the excuse) and National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (as if you need the excuse).
Cutchogue, NYeastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.14.21

• We’re expecting increasing clouds throughout the day today, with a high temperature near 72 degrees and a northwest wind 3 to 6 miles per hour. We’re expecting isolated showers before 10 p.m. tonight, with partly cloudy skies overnight and a low around 50. There’s a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with otherwise sunny skies and a high near 71. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Suffolk County, NYnorthforker.com

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 15

There’s no denying that the North Fork real estate market is hotter now than ever before. With that comes a constant influx of new homes hitting the market each week. Whether you’re looking for a traditional farmhouse with original character, a beachy cottage by the Bay, or a sprawling estate overlooking the Long Island Sound, this real estate market has you covered.