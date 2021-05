Perhaps the first big-name casualty of pandemic cinema closures, Peter Rabbit now gets to hop again. Will Gluck’s follow-up to his mostly likeable original is pretty much the same formula as before but pushes the meta-quality even further. It’s fun and frenetic with little in the way of chamomile tea and more in the way of Domhnall Gleeson having a boxing match with David Oyelowo. It may not be for the Beatrix Potter purists and has a scattershot quality, but remains enjoyable for its brisk 93 minutes.