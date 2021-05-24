newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz: the future of tennis is for him

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz is the tennis player of destiny for Spain: the comparison with Rafael Nadal is now on the agenda, even if the young Spanish tennis player has always admitted that such a comparison cannot be made. But how can it not be done by insiders? Alcaraz, born in 2003, will probably never win what Rafa did in the course of his amazing career, but there aren't many other players of his generation who, so early, are carving out an important place in the ATP Tour.

