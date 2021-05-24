newsbreak-logo
Toxic “Dead Zone” – Surge in Nitrogen Has Turned Sargassum Into the World’s Largest Harmful Algal Bloom

By Florida Atlantic University
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAU Harbor Branch unique historical baseline (1983-2019) reveals dramatic changes in composition of sargassum. For centuries, pelagic Sargassum, floating brown seaweed, have grown in low nutrient waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, supported by natural nutrient sources like excretions from fishes and invertebrates, upwelling and nitrogen fixation. Using a unique historical baseline from the 1980s and comparing it to samples collected since 2010, researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and collaborators have discovered dramatic changes in the chemistry and composition of Sargassum, transforming this vibrant living organism into a toxic “dead zone.”

The pelagic brown macroalgae Sargassum spp. have grown for centuries in oligotrophic waters of the North Atlantic Ocean supported by natural nutrient sources, such as excretions from associated fishes and invertebrates, upwelling, and N2 fixation. Using a unique historical baseline, we show that since the 1980s the tissue %N of Sargassum spp. has increased by 35%, while %P has decreased by 44%, resulting in a 111% increase in the N:P ratio (13:1 to 28:1) and increased P limitation. The highest %N and δ15N values occurred in coastal waters influenced by N-rich terrestrial runoff, while lower C:N and C:P ratios occurred in winter and spring during peak river discharges. These findings suggest that increased N availability is supporting blooms of Sargassum and turning a critical nursery habitat into harmful algal blooms with catastrophic impacts on coastal ecosystems, economies, and human health.
Minnesotans may want to think twice before diving head first into a lake. Residents may spot a floating green blanket of decaying, foul-smelling scum on lake surfaces. Beyond the unsightly appearance, some of these large algae blooms produce toxins as they degrade, causing harm to humans and animals.
Blue-green algae remains present in parts of Southwest Florida Monday, and a water expert we spoke to hopes there could be a silver lining in the green, smelly gunk. Lawrence Glenn, the water resources division director of South Florida Water Management District, told us it might be a good thing we're seeing algal blooms earlier than usual. They could take in nutrients, meaning potentially less fuel for blooms in the rainy season.
Microorganisms participate in biogeochemical cycles of key elements (e.g., carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfate), and their diversity is closely correlated with soil ecosystem functions. Disentangling the geographic distribution pattern and microbial diversity maintenance mechanism is of significance to estimate diversity-driven ecosystem functions and potentials. However, study on the maintenance mechanism of microbial diversity in the wetland ecosystems is poorly understood.
A bloom of algae and plankton that turned Kachemak Bay red last week might have looked alarming, but scientists confirmed the explosion of marine life will not harm the environment. However, if ingested by oysters and other shellfish, the sudden burst of a ciliate form of zooplankton — or animal...
Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from changes in the building blocks of life at nano-scales to organism, physiology and behaviour through ecosystem processes and their properties.
By Sara Blumberg, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Inia Soto Ramos, Universities Space Research Association / GREENBELT, MARYLAND /. When we talk about climate change, we tend to think of lush forests with giant trees that passively trap carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use them for food in a process called photosynthesis.
Detecting environmental DNA of invasive ant species in soil samples. Researchers have successfully detected the environmental DNA (eDNA) of the Argentine ant in surface soil samples from sites on Kobe's Port Island and in Kyoto's Fushimi District, two areas that have a long history of destruction caused by this invasive species.
Coral reef biologists are often asked the same question again and again: "When my kids grow up, will there still be coral reefs?" "That's a question I ask myself," says Christopher Cornwall, a research fellow at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. "The greatest fear is that all the coral will be gone at a certain point in time."
Among all the worlds in No Man's Sky, toxic moons and planets may be the worst. They're generally uninhabitable, try to kill you with high levels of radiation, and look terrible. Still, they have their merits.
During a brief period of elevated global temperatures 56 million years, some fish still flourished, according to researchers. "Despite extreme conditions, the Ras Gharib A fauna … shows that diverse fish communities thrived in the paleotropics during the PETM [Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum]," states an article in Geology, published on May 17.
This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. As the Covid-19 pandemic took hold last spring and people around the world went into lockdown, a certain type of news story started to spring up—the idea that, in the absence of people, nature was returning to a healthier, more pristine state. There were viral reports of dolphins in the canals of Venice, Italy, and pumas in the streets in Santiago, Chile. But new research shows that the true effect of suddenly removing people from so many environments has turned out to be much more complex.
Dr. Taras K. Oleksyk, an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, is committed to conservation efforts and research regarding Amazon parrot species of the Caribbean. Oleksyk is the corresponding author leading a team of 18 co-authors from across the globe on a recent paper published in the journal...