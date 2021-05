Written by Sara Hughes, Dietetic Intern, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. Originally used in the 1980’s in Californian fine dining, these greens are. gaining popularity, and are now seen in cafes and restaurants across the country. So what are microgreens? Not to be confused with sprouts or baby greens, microgreens are growing vegetables or herbs that have been harvested between 10-14 days since being planted. This makes them younger than baby greens, but older than sprouts. With a short time to grow, they usually get to be about 1-3 inches tall. Microgreens can be grown from the seeds of broccoli, arugula, onions, radish greens, chard, cilantro, basil, parsley, chives and MANY more herbs and vegetables!