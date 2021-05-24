newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Defective Gene Slows Down Brain Cells: High-Risk Gene for Developing Autism

By Institute of Science, Technology Austria
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the European Union alone, about three million people are affected by an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Some are only mildly affected and can live independent lives. Others have severe disabilities. What the different forms have in common is difficulty with social interaction and communication, as well as repetitive-stereotypic behaviors. Mutations in a few hundred genes are associated with ASD. One of them is called Cullin 3, and it is a high-risk gene: A mutation of this gene almost certainly leads to a disorder. But how exactly does this gene affect the brain? To learn more about it, Jasmin Morandell and Lena Schwarz, PhD students at Professor Gaia Novarino’s research group, turned to mice whose Cullin 3 gene has been partially deactivated and compared them to their healthy siblings. Their results have just been published in the journal Nature Communications.

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Gene#Brain Cells#Mutations#The Brain#Brain Development#Nerve Cells#The European Union#Nature Communications#Ist Austria#Institute#University Of Rome#Neuronal Cell Migration#Cell Motility#Healthy Mice#Model Organisms#Asd#Specific Forms#Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Why Parkinson's patients see ghosts: Scientists discover abnormality in frontal-temporal region of sufferers' brains that can cause hallucinations

Scientists have discovered a frontal-temporal disconnection which could explain why people with Parkinson's believe they can see ghosts. Around half of people suffering with the disease experience 'presence hallucinations' which causes them to sense a shadowy presence nearby. The spontaneous nature of the event has made the phenomena hard to...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists find gene mutation linked to exfoliation syndrome, most common cause of glaucoma

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), as well as Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), have identified a genetic mutation (functionally defective CYP39A1 gene) associated with exfoliation syndrome, the most common cause of glaucoma. The findings could pave the way for future research on the cause of exfoliation syndrome and potential cures. Their research was published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on 24 February 2021.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

‘Rejuvenating’ the Alzheimer’s Brain

Summary: MicroRNA-132 regulates neurogenesis in the hippocampus, according to both mouse and human tissue studies. Restoring levels of microRNA-132 in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease reduces neurogenetic deficits and restores cognitive abilities, researchers say. Source: KNAW. Alzheimer’s disease is the main cause of dementia and current therapeutic strategies cannot prevent,...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Identified Four Distinct Types of Alzheimer's And What They Do to Us

The more we understand about Alzheimer's, the faster we can work towards better treatments and ultimately a cure, which makes discovering four distinct subtypes of the brain disease an important one. Using machine learning algorithms trained at brain scans of 1,143 people either with healthy brains or brains affected by Alzheimer's, scientists have identified four distinct ways tau proteins get tangled up among neurons. Misshapen tau proteins are closely linked to the development and progression of Alzheimer's, but it was thought that the pattern of tau entanglement in the brain was more or less the same in everyone with the disease. "We identified four...
HealthScientific American

Genetic Therapies for Brain Diseases

Susan was still a child when she first suspected something might be wrong with her mother. A cup or plate would often crash to the floor by accident when her mother was serving dinner or washing up dishes. “She was, she would have said, ‘clumsy’, but she wasn’t really clumsy,” says Susan. “Her hands had beautiful, glamorous movements, which I now recognize as early HD.”
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists map gene changes underlying brain and cognitive decline in aging

Alzheimer's disease shares some key similarities with healthy aging, according to a new mathematical model described today in eLife. The model provides unique insights into the multiscale biological alterations in the elderly and neurodegenerative brain, with important implications for identifying future treatment targets for Alzheimer's disease. Researchers developed their mathematical...
CancerEurekAlert

The mechanism of action of genes with high mutation frequency in cancer

After the p53 tumour suppressor gene, the genes most frequently found mutated in cancer are those encoding two proteins of the SWI/SNF chromatin remodelling complex. This complex's function is to "accommodate" the histones that cover the DNA of the chromosomes so that the processes of transcription, DNA repair and replication or chromosome segregation can occur, as appropriate. A group from the University of Seville has demonstrated at CABIMER that the inactivation of BRG1, the factor responsible for the enzymatic activity of the SWI/SNF complexes, leads to high genetic instability, a characteristic common to the vast majority of tumours.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Novel approach identifies genes linked to autism and predicts patient IQ

According to some estimates, hundreds of genes may be associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), but it has been difficult to determine which mutations are truly involved in the disease and which are incidental. New work published in the journal Science Translational Medicine led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine shows that a novel computational approach can effectively identify genes most likely linked to the condition, as well as predict the severity of intellectual disability in patients with ASD using only rare mutations in genes beyond those already associated with the syndrome.
ScienceScience Daily

The viruses in our genes: When activated, they damage brain development

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Researchers have been able to prove for the first time that activation of distinct human endogenous retroviruses, which are part of our genome, impair brain development dramatically. This finding could help to advance research into therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The study originated from an international collaboration led by Helmholtz Zentrum München.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

ABO Gene Associated With Risk of COVID-19

Certain genes that were identified have been implicated in other respiratory illness like asthma. A recent study conducted by investigators from the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation at the University of British Columbia has discovered that the ABO gene, along with others, might significantly increase an individual’s chances of developing COVID-19.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Analysis Uncovers Hundreds of Autism-Linked Genes Using Evolution-Informed Approach

NEW YORK — Researchers have identified hundreds of genes associated with autism spectrum disorder using a new "evolutionary action" prediction method. While a number of genes have already been tied to autism spectrum disorder, they tend to only explain a small portion of cases. To identify additional genes that contribute to the condition, researchers led by Baylor College of Medicine's Olivier Lichtarge turned to an evolution-informed approach to prioritize de novo missense variants found among individuals with autism but not their unaffected siblings that are likely to be harmful. As they reported Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers homed in on nearly 400 genes and traced them to almost two dozen biological pathways, including several involved in neurogenesis. These missense variants could further predict more severe disease.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Atlas of Malaria Parasite Genetic Activity Provides New Targets for Drugs and Vaccines

Researchers have mapped in fine detail the genetic changes malaria parasites go through as they prepare to infect people. The atlas maps the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum in unprecedented cellular detail as it develops inside a mosquito and prepares to infect humans through a bite. This detailed investigation could lead to new ways to block key stages in the parasite’s development and prevent transmission through future drugs or vaccines.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Major gene study pinpoints DNA linked to increased bipolar disorder risk

Scientists report they have pinpointed 64 regions in the DNA of humans that increase a person's risk of bipolar disorder, more than twice the number previously identified. The researchers, who called this the largest investigation of bipolar disorder to date, also discovered overlap in the genetic roots of bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Higher success rate for epilepsy brain surgery

In some cases where medication fails to provide relief, patients with severe epilepsy may choose to undergo brain surgery—a radical form of treatment, and success is by no means guaranteed. That is why researchers from the University of Twente and Utrecht UMC are joining forces to increase the procedure's effectiveness. Their work, which is based on computer models of the human brain, has earned them a ZonMw "Parelbeurs' (Pearl Grant).
Healthbiospace.com

Tiny Beating Hearts Developed by Stem Cells Could Provide Insight Into Congenital Defects

A team of scientists at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna has recently assembled stem cells in a dish that has grown into tiny heart organoids the size of sesame seeds. The tiny heart organoids, dubbed “cardioids,” even begun beating similarly as real miniature hearts, making them the most realistic heart organoids developed to date. The development process of these heart organoids was published online in the journal Cell.
CancerScience Daily

Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors

Seeing, hearing, thinking, daydreaming -- doing anything at all, in fact -- activates neurons in the brain. But for people predisposed to developing brain tumors, the ordinary buzzing of their brains could be a problem. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Stanford University School of Medicine shows that the normal day-to-day activity of neurons can drive the formation and growth of brain tumors.