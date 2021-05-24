newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to get your iPhone camera flash to light up for notifications

By Britta O'Boyle
Pocket-lint.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Who doesn't love a hidden trick? Whether it's setting up the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone as a secret button, taking a full page screenshot of an entire webpage, or closing down all Safari tabs at once, Apple's iPhone has plenty of handy tricks embedded within its iOS software.

www.pocket-lint.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Camera#Apple Logo#Flash#Ios#Alerts Toggle#Feature#Pocket Lint#Handy Tricks#Audio Visual Toggle#Mind#Accessibility#Love#Turning#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesgamesinners.com

iPhone 13 is coming, but I want the purple iPhone 12. What should I do?

The iPhone 12 got a fresh new purple hue this spring, just a few months before the rumored iPhone 13 release date. Apple released a new color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini this spring, and it’s purple. It’s on sale now, but I got my hands on one of the new phones ahead of time. And I can indeed confirm, it’s purple. But the timing of the new color is six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series and less than six months away from the rumored iPhone 13. So should you buy one or wait? I promise to explain.Purple is the sixth color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which come in black, white, blue, green, Product Red and now purple. There were six colors in Apple’s rainbow logo, which the company used from the late ’70s through the ’90s, and which also had purple in it. The new purple color isn’t available on the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, which makes sense because the Pro models usually stick to graphite, silver and gold finishes.Read more: Best eco-friendly iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Lock an iPhone or iPad with a Broken Power Button

If your iPhone or iPad has a broken sleep/wake button—a top button or side button depending on the device—you can still lock your screen (or even restart) by using an accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch. Here’s how. AssistiveTouch makes it possible for you to simulate physical movements, gestures, and button presses...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Silence Your Android Phone Automatically While Charging

If you’re like most people, you charge your phone while you’re sleeping. Instead of manually switching your Android phone to silent mode every night, we’ll show you how to automatically silence it while it’s charging. Silent mode on most Android devices doesn’t block alarms, which is good if you silence...
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

The Best iPhone Camera Apps of 2021

Just as there is hardly a one-size-fits-all best DSLR or best mirrorless camera for any given user, there is certainly not any single best application for everyone. Users’ needs and preferences vary wildly, especially considering the extensive capabilities of today’s iPhones. It is estimated that nearly 1.5 trillion photos will...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

The best external camera lenses for the iPhone 12 lineup

One of the most important features for the iPhone lineup is the camera systems. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some external camera lenses out there still worth using. Which is why we’ve put together a list of the best external camera lenses out there for the iPhone 12 lineup. So if you’re in the market for adding a little spice to your iPhone photography game, this might be the way to do that.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Update an iPhone

If you have an Apple iPhone, you might wonder whether you’re running the latest version of Apple’s iPhone operating system (called “iOS”). Here’s how to find out—and how to upgrade if there’s an update available. Table of Contents:. Check for iOS Updates Using Settings. The quickest way to find out...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

How to turn off an app notifications in Apple CarPlay

With more and more apps expanding support for notifications in CarPlay, it can be a little distracting when driving, which is the opposite of CarPlay’s main aim – to allow safe driving. If you are tired of it, read this guide to learn how to turn off an app’s notifications in CarPlay, along with turning off CarPlay altogether.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

The 3-in-1 charger can power up your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, all at once.

TLDR: The 3-in-1 Apple Watch and Lightning Charger Cable is designed to power up three Apple devices at once, including the wireless charging of the Apple Watch. Apple has always been a company about streamlining processes and trying to gracefully simplify how all your tech works as well as how it works together. With that in mind, it always just seemed like a matter of time before Apple owners found a way to bridge the gap between Lightning-charged devices like the iPhone or iPad and the connection-free wireless charging abilities of a device like the Apple Watch.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Manage Apps Using Your Apple ID on iPhone & iPad

Do you use your Apple account to sign in to third-party apps, websites, and services using “Sign in with Apple”? If so, you might want to view all the apps that have access to your Apple ID information, and manage them accordingly. “Sign in with Apple” is a handy privacy...
Cell Phonesreviews.org

How to Calibrate Apple TV with Your iPhone

Apple’s Spring 2021 event introduced a new feature for Apple TV users, the ability to calibrate the accuracy of the colors displayed on your television by using your iPhone. By calibrating your Apple TV, you can ensure that the image displayed is what the video creator intended you to see–otherwise, the whites could be too warm or too cool, or the colors might be too dull or too vibrant.
Technologyosxdaily.com

How to Reduce Your iCloud Backup Data Size on iPhone / iPad

Are you running low on your iCloud storage space? If an iCloud backup is too large for the iCloud plan you have, you won’t be able to backup the iPhone or iPad, and this is one of the most common reasons iCloud backups fail. If you’re not planning to upgrade to an iCloud plan with a higher storage limit, you may want to reduce your next backup size to make sure you don’t exceed your limit.
NFLhowtogeek.com

How to Scan for Nearby AirTags Using an Android Phone

How do you know whether a stalker has slipped an AirTag into your possessions? If you have an iPhone, you’ll quickly get an alert that an AirTag is following you. If you’re an Android user, the AirTag will just start beeping three days after it begins tracking you. Here’s how to scan for AirTags.
Video Gamesshepherdgazette.com

Oculus Quest will get iPhone notifications, provides VR-sharing methods

Oculus has another way to put yourself in the game. A new update for Facebook’s Oculus VR device will be released soon, and it’s going to come with some features requested by the community. When it goes live, players will have access to their iPhone notifications while in VR, and they can livestream themselves in the game.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

How to get the Android 12 beta on your smartphone

After months of developer betas, Google finally announced the official, public Android 12 beta today at Google IO 2021. You can download it right now, provided you have a compatible phone – but for the first time, the first beta will be available to handsets from over a half-dozen different phonemakers.