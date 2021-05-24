Arteta names crucial weapon he has given Odegaard to sway Arsenal call

Arsenal’s London Colney training ground is far from a harmonious place at present, with reports that some players are not happy with Mikel Arteta’s staff. It’s only a month ago that the first sign of cracks at reportedly appeared with the squad unsure over Arteta. That was the verdict from The Sun, who had an exclusive which revealed “growing resentment from players” with the Gunners boss. It was the first time really the spotlight has fallen on the Spanish boss after arriving from Manchester City 16 months ago.