Premier League

Arteta names crucial weapon he has given Odegaard to sway Arsenal call

By Jonny Whitfield
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that he has given Martin Odegaard a persuasive taste of the club which could swing a permanent summer deal. As it stands, the midfielder will return to Real Madrid after completing his half-season loan spell. The Norway international moved across Europe in January to solve the Gunners’ lack of a creative spark in midfield. Indeed, he has succeeded in that mission, playing 14 Premier League games and contributing to three goals.

