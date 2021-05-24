Arteta names crucial weapon he has given Odegaard to sway Arsenal call
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that he has given Martin Odegaard a persuasive taste of the club which could swing a permanent summer deal. As it stands, the midfielder will return to Real Madrid after completing his half-season loan spell. The Norway international moved across Europe in January to solve the Gunners’ lack of a creative spark in midfield. Indeed, he has succeeded in that mission, playing 14 Premier League games and contributing to three goals.www.teamtalk.com