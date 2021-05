HERRIMAN, Utah (May 19, 2021) -- In a game dominated by goalkeeper saves by both teams, top-seeded Salt Lake C.C. scored what would be the game winning goal just over 82 minutes into the game to break the scoreless tie. With the win, the Lady Bruins claim the Region XVIII Women's Soccer Championship and will play for th District Championship on May 22 against the Region I winner. The District Champion will earn an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Championship tournament. The Lady Badgers, ranked No. 4 in the nation and now 10-3 on the season, must now wait for an at-large bid to the national tournament.