Are you a risk-taker? I’ve never particularly thought of myself as one who takes risks. Yet, tomorrow I will voluntarily lie down in a surgical suite and trust my vision to a man using an excimer laser to scrape stuff off the corneas of both my eyes. Twenty years ago, if you had asked me if I would consent to this procedure, I would have said you’re crazy. Now, it seems that “roughage” on my corneas will be excised to correct my vision and permit later cataract surgery. The underlying condition is called Map Dot Fingerprint Dystrophy. That’s what the surface of my corneas looks like when viewed with a microscope: maps, dots, or fingerprints. Strange, but true, and not unusual.