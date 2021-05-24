newsbreak-logo
Global Dengue Virus Infections Far Surpass COVID-19 – New Discovery Could Aid Vaccine Development

 3 days ago

Dengue immune function discovery could benefit much-needed vaccine development. Despite a daunting more than 130 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections to date worldwide, another global pathogen — the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue virus — saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019. But vaccine development has been challenging due to the need to protect equally against all four dengue strains. The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection, published today (May 24, 2021) in Nature Communication, could be critical to informing future vaccines.

