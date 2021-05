RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 521.80 ($6.82).