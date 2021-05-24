Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2027| EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe, Gene by Gene
The Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics.coleofduty.com