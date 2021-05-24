newsbreak-logo
Hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on the city's West side.

Metro Police say officers were called around 2:30am Monday to West 16th Street and Kessler Blvd. North. Officers believe the pedestrian was hit while they were trying to cross the street. The victim was in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Officers have not released a possible description of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

