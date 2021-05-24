newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luis Suarez crying on his phone becomes instant meme after winning La Liga

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONsQC_0a90vSCp00
(Fútbol en Movistar+/Screengrab)

Top-flight domestic football wrapped up this weekend with all the major leagues wrapping up their fixtures and some in dramatic fashion.

While the winners and losers in England, Italy and Germany have all been determined for weeks now, the final standings went right down to the wire in Spain and France.

Lille managed to pip Paris Saint-Germain to the top spot in France and, in Spain, it came down to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Despite an early scare against Real Valladolid, Atletico Madrid held their nerve and came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a winning goal from former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

After the final whistle, the Uruguayan cut an emotional figure as he was filmed crying on the pitch during a video call to his family.

Inevitably, despite Suarez’s obvious emotions, the picture of him in tears on the phone was turned into an instant meme featuring many football and political imagery.

Memes aside, Suarez’s rejuvenation at Atletico was slightly controversial as Barcelona felt he was no longer needed and sold him to a rival for just €6 million.

After the match, the 34-year-old said: “Barca didn’t value me and Atletico opened their doors for me. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#Real Valladolid#Uruguayan#Paris Saint Germain#Crying#Lille#Memes#Italy#Top Spot#France#England#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Meme
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerfutaa.com

Gerard Pique to Luis Suarez: "You are alright fat man, do not mess with me"

Luis Suarez returned to Camp Nou for the first time since his departure on Saturday afternoon, when Atletico Madrid faced Barcelona in a crucial La Liga match. As is typical for the Uruguayan, he was up for the challenge, playing with his normal vigor and competitiveness. He went down a little better than the incident deserved after a collision with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

John Barnes supports Liverpool re-signing former striker Luis Suarez in summer

John Barnes has claimed that former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez would be an “ideal” summer signing for Jurgen Klopp‘s team if he arrived for free. Barnes claimed that Liverpool fans would “absolutely love” to have the Uruguayan back at Anfield, adding that Suarez’s good character and professionalism would make him a good addition to the squad.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Player ratings as Blaugrana fail to break down stubborn league leaders

Barcelona's title hopes were dealt a major blow on Saturday afternoon, after they were held to a goalless draw by league leaders Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. It was Los Rojiblancos who enjoyed the majority of the first-half chances, with Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez and Yannick Carrasco forcing Barça shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action. Lionel Messi almost rounded off a stunning solo run with the perfect finish, but Jan Oblak somehow diverted the ball wide, and the two teams headed into the dressing rooms level at half-time.
Soccer101greatgoals.com

What Marc-Andre ter Stegen said to Luis Suarez during Atletico’s pivotal draw with Barcelona, Simeone refuses to watch title challengers

Atletico Madrid were able to hold on to a valuable point at the Camp Nou yesterday in the 0-0 draw with Barcelona. The point means that Atletico do hand control of the title race to Real Madrid. The current La Liga champions are three points behind their city rivals and play Sevilla today who themselves sit 7 points from the top with the game in hand.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Suarez forgets his Barca past - he had a row with Ter Stegen and Pique!

Luis Suarez's Barca past was nowhere to be seen on Saturday afternoon, with the Uruguayan squaring up to Ter Stegen and Pique. The striker faked a penalty and the German was outraged at his ex-teammate. "Eh, Luis! Not like that!" the Barca keeper shouted. If anyone knows Luis Suarez it's...
Soccer90min.com

How Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez blew their chances of revenge

We've all wanted to get one over a doubter or hater in our time, and it's a pretty satisfying feeling when you're able to prove someone wrong and settle a score. The stakes for us have rarely been as high as putting your current team in control of La Liga's title race, and sinking your opponent to the crushing disappointment of another year without the biggest prize on offer in Spanish football, however.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona draw to open the door for Real Madrid in LaLiga title fight

Real Madrid were the only one of the top three teams in LaLiga not playing on Saturday, but might just have emerged as the big winners anyway after Barcelona fc and Atletico Madrid cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou.Much like the title race itself, the outcome of this fixture was in doubt until the final stages and, despite the best attempts and endeavour of Luis Suarez against his former club, there was perhaps too much focus from both sides on what they might lose with a mistake rather than seeking out the risk and...
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT Awards #28: Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Sergio Aguero claim prizes

Ipswich Town will officially be sponsored by some ginger bloke called Edward Sheehan next season. That's his name, isn't it? You might have heard of him. I know that sounds like I don't care, but I couldn't be happier to sing the praises of the perfect photograph of the proposed design - it's honestly the one, but what do I know? I'm just thinking out loud.
Soccersemoball.com

Late Suarez goal moves Atletico 1 win from league title

MADRID (AP) -- Just when Atletico Madrid's title chances appeared to be slipping away, Luis Suarez came to the rescue. Suarez scored an 88th-minute winner as Atletico rallied to beat Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday and move one win away from claiming its first Spanish league title since 2014. Atletico enters...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Atletico Madrid go four clear after win over Real Sociedad

Goals by Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. Igor Zubeldia set up a grandstand finish eight minutes from time, but it was too late. Atletico Madrid took a big step towards the La Liga title...