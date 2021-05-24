Luis Suarez crying on his phone becomes instant meme after winning La Liga

(Fútbol en Movistar+/Screengrab)

Top-flight domestic football wrapped up this weekend with all the major leagues wrapping up their fixtures and some in dramatic fashion.

While the winners and losers in England, Italy and Germany have all been determined for weeks now, the final standings went right down to the wire in Spain and France.

Lille managed to pip Paris Saint-Germain to the top spot in France and, in Spain, it came down to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Despite an early scare against Real Valladolid, Atletico Madrid held their nerve and came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a winning goal from former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

After the final whistle, the Uruguayan cut an emotional figure as he was filmed crying on the pitch during a video call to his family.

Inevitably, despite Suarez’s obvious emotions, the picture of him in tears on the phone was turned into an instant meme featuring many football and political imagery.

Memes aside, Suarez’s rejuvenation at Atletico was slightly controversial as Barcelona felt he was no longer needed and sold him to a rival for just €6 million.

After the match, the 34-year-old said: “Barca didn’t value me and Atletico opened their doors for me. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me.”