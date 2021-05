Army Gen. Mark Milley told reporters this week that the Defense Department and State Department was making plans to evacuate Afghans who had worked for the U.S. government. As NBC News reports, Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on his plane Wednesday that it was clear a "significant" number of Afghans who had worked for the U.S. military as interpreters or in other roles who might be in danger due to their work.