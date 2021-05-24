Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 24-28, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Ra nge / Weapons Testing Hotline : 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, May 24

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, May 25

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, May 26

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213 EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, May 27

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 24-28, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .