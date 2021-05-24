newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 24-28, 2021

By NSWCDD Public Affairs Office(Dahlgren)
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlPfB_0a90vQRN00

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Ra nge / Weapons Testing Hotline : 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, May 24

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

  • Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
  • MR Shelter Condition:
  • Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, May 25

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

  • Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
  • MR Shelter Condition:
  • Other Notifications: None
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdoUj_0a90vQRN00

Wednesday, May 26

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

  • Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
  • MR Shelter Condition:
  • Other Notifications: None

Thursday, May 27

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road

  • Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
  • MR Shelter Condition:
  • Other Notifications: None

The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 24-28, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Test#Nge#The Week Of#Free Range#Nsf Dahlgren#Emcon#River Restrictions#Scheduling#Station#Gambo Creek#Noise#Daily Updates#Munitions#Weapons#Daily Information#Tisdale#Condition#Pumpkin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland License-Free Fishing Days Offered in June and July

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces upcoming license-free fishing days for 2021 on June 5, June 12, and July 4 — a free option to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration. Maryland hosts license-free fishing days annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on […] The post Maryland License-Free Fishing Days Offered in June and July appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TrafficAugusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 24-28

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout...
Olympia, WAOmak Chronicle

National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28

OLYMPIA – National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, aims to remind people about the importance of safe boating, according to the National Safe Boating Council. The council coordinates the event each year with boating partners in the United States and Canada. The Washington State Parks boating program encourages boaters to keep safety in the forefront.
MilitaryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAS Pax River Works with Community Partner to Mitigate AFFF Release

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station Patuxent River withcommunity partner St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (METCOM)mitigated the release of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) after a systemreset caused a discharge within an installation aircraft hangar on May 16. The Navy completed replacements at the applicable aviation hangars at NASPatuxent River to […] The post NAS Pax River Works with Community Partner to Mitigate AFFF Release appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lt. Governor Rutherford Kicks Off 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder today kicked off the 2021 season of the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail at Prigel Family Creamery in Baltimore County. The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail’s 2021 season officially begins on May 28 and will run through September 30. Now in its […] The post Lt. Governor Rutherford Kicks Off 2021 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Washington StateColumbian

Toutle River rest areas closing May 26-28

The Toutle River rest areas on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock in Cowlitz County will be closed for maintenance this week, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The northbound and southbound rest areas will both close starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will reopen...
Trafficmountaintimes.info

AOT releases road construction report for the week of May 24-28

This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it. I-89 Hartford – Sharon. A resurfacing project continues. Nighttime milling operations will require lane reductions on I-89...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Report: MD Road Flooding Costs Millions Each Year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With another extreme hurricane season about to start, a new study found roadway flooding in Maryland occurs not just on the coast but throughout the state, impacting almost a half-million residents with lane closures and traffic slowdowns. The report from consulting firm ICF found flooding on 15,000 miles of Maryland roads caused hours of […] The post Report: MD Road Flooding Costs Millions Each Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

April Marks Twelfth Consecutive Month of Job Growth in Maryland

BALTIMORE (May 21, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 3,800 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 6.2% in April. This is the twelfth consecutive month of job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning […] The post April Marks Twelfth Consecutive Month of Job Growth in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lexington Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Will to Win 3, Southern Maryland Boxing Tournament

Live amateur boxing returns to St. Mary’s County when Knowledge Boxing Center hosts the Will to Win in Southern Maryland 3. Daryl Hinmon, Knowledge Boxing gym owner said the live show earlier this month went well.  “We’ve all been through a lot this past year, so we hope to provide some much needed entertainment and […] The post Will to Win 3, Southern Maryland Boxing Tournament appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week across Mid-Atlantic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week, May 22 through May 29. Memorial Day weekend is considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures, and […] The post Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week across Mid-Atlantic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TravelPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AAA Poll Reveals Summer Travel Surge, Marylanders Express Pent-Up Demand For Quick Getaways And “Revenge Travel”

NOTTINGHAM, MD (Monday, May 24, 2021) –– AAA expects a significant rebound in travel this summer, as evidenced by the results of an exclusive survey of Marylanders that reveals 63% of respondents are considering or planning to take a trip this summer, and AAA Travel is already seeing an increase in bookings that reflects the renewed enthusiasm.* […] The post AAA Poll Reveals Summer Travel Surge, Marylanders Express Pent-Up Demand For Quick Getaways And “Revenge Travel” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fishing Creek Maintenance Dredging and Rehabilitation Construction to the Southern Jetty

May 26, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (Corps), is planning to perform rehabilitation construction to the southern jetty and maintenance dredging for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland. The proposed work consists of the rehabilitation of the southern jetty at Fishing Creek […] The post Fishing Creek Maintenance Dredging and Rehabilitation Construction to the Southern Jetty appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%, State Reports Under 200 New Cases

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 2% for the first time during the pandemic—another major milestone in the state’s fight against COVID-19. First Time Under 200 New Cases Since March 2020. Maryland is reporting 160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today—the first time fewer than 200 new cases […] The post Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 2%, State Reports Under 200 New Cases appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Find Unclaimed Property with ‘The Franchot Bunch’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 26, 2021) – Using a popular 1970s family sitcom as this year’s theme, Comptroller Peter Franchot today launched the annual unclaimed property campaign aimed at reuniting Marylanders with their money and valuable items. The 2021 Maryland Unclaimed Property insert hits publications statewide beginning Sunday, May 30, and continuing through mid-June. This year, Comptroller […] The post Find Unclaimed Property with ‘The Franchot Bunch’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Transit System to Return to Full Operations

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s Transit System will return to pre-pandemic fully operational status effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Bus schedules and Route Maps are available online at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/stsfares.asp. St. Mary’s County Transit System will continue to provide enhanced daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; and disinfecting areas with high passenger touchpoints. Federal mandates continue to require […] The post St. Mary’s County Transit System to Return to Full Operations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Doug Gansler Launches Campaign For Governor.

Chevy Chase, MD (May 25, 2021) – Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler officially announced his candidacy today for Governor, stating that his blend of progressive values, bold vision, and executive leadership experience make him uniquely qualified to address Maryland’s fiscal, economic and social challenges.   “I’m running for Governor because the big challenges facing us […] The post Doug Gansler Launches Campaign For Governor. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Emergency Broadband Benefits Available

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit program nationwide in early May to make affordable internet service available to those in need. St. Mary’s County Government is participating in the program. On May 20, the FCC announced that over 1M households had successfully signed up for the Emergency Broadband […] The post Emergency Broadband Benefits Available appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. to host Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops

The Department of Public Works is hosting an environmental outreach event on Saturday, June 26 in the Public Works Facilities Building parking lot (10430 Audie Lane, La Plata).  Backyard composting and rain barrel workshops will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. To register, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach.  Advance registration is required.  The deadline to register is Monday, […] The post Charles Co. to host Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lexington Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO Seeking Info On Missing Lexington Park Man

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Laughlin Statter, age 38 of Lexington Park. Statter was last seen on foot in the Leonardtown area on May 26, 2021. Statter is a white male, 5’9” and weighs 245 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts […] The post SMCSO Seeking Info On Missing Lexington Park Man appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.