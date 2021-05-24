St. Mary’s Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Returns July 10, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to invite the public to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held this year on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s City. To participant in the walk or run register here .

The purchase of a shirt, hat, or donation of $15 is required to participate with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Maryland.









