Law Enforcement

St. Mary’s Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Returns July 10, 2021

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to invite the public to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held this year on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s City. To participant in the walk or run register here .

The purchase of a shirt, hat, or donation of $15 is required to participate with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Maryland.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbdWU_0a90vPYe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmSxU_0a90vPYe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0lAn_0a90vPYe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Am5IC_0a90vPYe00

The post St. Mary’s Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Returns July 10, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

