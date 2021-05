Some people are so iconic that they don’t really need a last name. Oprah, Beyoncé, Cher, Cleopatra… the list goes on and on. One of the most influential painters of all time is none other than Picasso. The Spanish painter and sculptor led the Cubist movement and created new techniques like collaging to change perceptions around art. Back in 1937, Pablo Picasso made Guernica, an 11.5×25.5-foot depiction of war and its inevitable violence. It was his pacifist response to a bombing in the town of Guernica in April of that year. Now, 85 years later, Guernica is being done again as a giant chocolate replica.