newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

West Virginia road named for native, musician Bill Withers

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia native Bill Withers has been honored with a road named in his honor.

“Bill Withers Memorial Road” is the new name for Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, the state Department of Transportation said.

The musician died at the age of 81 in 2020. He is best known for writing and recording “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.​

The Division of Highways installed a sign last week renaming the road. The move was passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month.

“The uplifting messages in some of his songs really helped us get through the last year we’ve had,” Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said in a news release.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Entertainment
Raleigh County, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Withers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Ap#The Division Of Highways#Memorial Road#Lester Highway#W Va#Slab Fork Road#Deputy Secretary#Lovely Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Summers County, WVArgus Press

2 tire collection events coming this month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Musicwvpublic.org

Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.
Industrysierraclub.org

Groups Sue Biden Administration Over West Virginia’s Grossly Underfunded Mine Reclamation Program

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Today, the Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) over its failure to require needed improvements and stronger requirements for West Virginia’s federally-approved surface mining program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds. West Virginia’s existing “bond pool” is insufficient for insuring the full costs of reclamation amid the rapid, nationwide decline of the coal industry.
PoliticsThe Fayette Tribune

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. . May 12-14, 1921: Bullets peppered down on about a dozen mining towns in the Matewan-Williamson area, and nonunion miners fired back, in what became known as the Battle of the Tug. Three people were shot and killed.
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Fairmont, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Pastor from Puerto Rico has love for West Virginia and the Lord

FAIRMONT — Despite continually running away from the role, Abner Rodriquez is a second-generation pastor. Each time, he said, the Lord kept bringing him back to serve. His family came to the states from Puerto Rico when his father was appointed to serve as pastor of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
SciencePosted by
Only In West Virginia

The West Virginia Planetarium That’s Also A Science And Art Museum, Theatre, And Concert Hall

Some people seem to really have a knack for being good at everything. But did you know there are buildings like that, too? And there’s one here in West Virginia that truly is a Jedi of multi-functionality, boasting a discovery center, an art museum, a theatre, a concert hall, a planetarium, an event venue, gardens, […] The post The West Virginia Planetarium That’s Also A Science And Art Museum, Theatre, And Concert Hall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Public HealthPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance To End For West Virginians

West Virginia will no longer participate in federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19. Gov. Jim Justice made this announcement during his Friday, May 14, Coronavirus press briefing. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” Justice said. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.” “We’ve got to have you back to work,” Justice continued. “America is all about work. That’s what has made this great country. For us to not be back to work, if you’re just taking advantage of these programs, that time is over. It needs to...