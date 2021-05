Robert L. Ketchum Jr. of Salem, Ohio and Michele L. Divencenzo formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio will be married June 13, 2021 at Church of the Center in Salem, Ohio by Pastor Tim Ginter. Robert is the son of the late Robert and Anna Jean Ketchum of Salem, Ohio and Michele was raised by her late grandparents Fred and Pat Smith of East Liverpool, Ohio. Michele’s daughters Carisa and Morgan will be standing alongside with their mother. Robert’s best friend Dan Knapp will be his best man.