One Of YouTube's Oldest And Most Popular Videos Has Been Taken Down, Forever

There are many videos from the early days of YouTube that have become iconic over the years. Can they be considered a form of art, though? Well, with the rise of ‘NFT’s’ (non-fungible token), we have already seen a significant amount of content purchased off of the platform. And, it should be noted, for pretty substantial amounts. Well, if you had a lot of love for ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ as your best cure for the morning blues, then the future of it on the platform seems more than a little unclear as following a report via the BBC, it has just been sold for £500,000.