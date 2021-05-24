Deer Blanket

Follow these steps to protect your hunting wares and stay one step ahead when the 2021 opener rolls around. I know, I hate to see deer season end, too. The thought of going months without climbing into a tree stand or riding out a biting north wind sickens me. Of course, I realize the whitetail game is a 365-day-a-year obsession. There’s always work to do, but I must admit the pursuit is my favorite piece of the puzzle. However, offseason work is essential. While tending to food plots, improving deer habitat, performing post-season herd surveys, and the like rank high on my annual to-do list, I’ll argue another task is equally important. I’m talking about gear cleaning and storage. It’s something every serious hunter should do shortly after the season ends.