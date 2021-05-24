Deer Blanket

"This velvet yarn crochet blanket is soft and squishy. The plush blanket is so comfortable to cover up with. I feel like I am in an expensive hotel spa staying cozy under a fancy and expensive afghan. See How Easy Making a Velvet Crochet Afghan can be Making a luxurious velvet yarn afghan can be done successfully. Once I had a chance to work with this yarn, I was gliding along effortlessly. The result is a plush and warm blanket to snuggle up with. This crochet pattern uses a row of single crochet alternatively with a row of back loop double crochet. The single crochet row provides a bit of stability for the double crochet row and together, they create a lovely textured blanket. To keep this diy project easy, I did not add a crochet border to this afghan. Further, using just one color means less yarn ends to weave in. "