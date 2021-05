On Sunday, May 9, 2021, members of the Class of 2020 of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise were honored in a Commencement ceremony that took place at 1 p.m. at Carl Smith Stadium. Although each of the 230 graduates of this class had their degrees conferred at a virtual ceremony last May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday’s event provided an in-person opportunity for many class members to come together with their friends, family members, faculty and classmates present. Each member donned a branded mask, maintained social distance and crossed the stage, nearly a year after earning either a bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or bachelor of science in nursing degree.