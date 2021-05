We put a lot of labels on our kids somewhat reflexively, and they’re not all good. We see an undesirable behavior and we point it out in the same way these behaviors were often pointed out to us when we were kids: Don’t be so stubborn, we say. He’s such a picky eater, we moan. Oh yeah, she’s really shy, we excuse. Maybe it’s because we don’t want them to grow up to be stubborn adults who won’t eat any vegetables and can’t hold their own in a group setting, but putting labels on them is not the way to avoid such a scenario. Another one we need to cut out of our language is bossy—especially when we’re talking about little girls.