Since 2009, when my parents bought an ill advised timeshare with Starwood Hotels (now Vistana owned by Marriott), Maui has sort of become a second home to us. Though we don’t go back to the island as often as we would like (there are far too many places to see and too little time), we still go to the island almost every other year for about 10 days. We have skipped going to island the last couple of years because of my grandfather’s cancer and of course the pandemic.