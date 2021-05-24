We’ve Got Photos From The 2021 Beaver Springs Dragway All Ford Races – Check Them Out Here!
(Words by Joe Grippo, Photos by Stacey Grippo) During the winter of '20-'21, Beaver Springs Dragway announced that they were adding an all Ford race to their 2021 season and we promptly circled our calendar as the place to be that weekend. While Beaver is host to arguably the premier Ford event on the planet, the infamous FE Race and Reunion, the new All Ford Race would include everything FoMoCo! So, I loaded up my Windsor powered Mustang and headed west into the hills of Central Pennsylvania.