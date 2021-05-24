Some like it hot! Flame-grilled Leica M4 sells for a sizzling $2000 at auction

Tripod makers have it rough. The bigger and heavier you make a tripod, the more stable it’ll be—and stability is the whole point. But if you want photographers to actually take your tripod with them on location, you have to make it lightweight and compact enough to carry around. This contradiction is most pronounced when you’re trying to find the best travel tripod. These tripods have to be even smaller, lighter, and more versatile than your standard set of sticks and ball-head. They have to be small enough that you can easily strap one to the side of a backpack, rugged enough to withstand being banged around in luggage, fast enough to be set up in seconds, versatile enough to let you shoot from multiple angles, and sturdy enough to keep a full-frame camera and lens stable on a busy street or windy cliff face.