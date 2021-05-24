newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

How to build Post-COVID U: What colleges must do, post-pandemic

By Katherine Fleming
NY Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, I attended a conference that seemed pretty aggressive at the time in its commitment to sustainable practices. It was in Switzerland, a country that has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, and the commitment was visible everywhere. I remember many fellow American attendees commenting on the all-vegetarian menu, the reasonable portions, and the complete absence of anything disposable. Of course, most of us had flown — some great distances — to attend this conference, burning much fossil fuel in our wake.

www.nydailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Behavior Change#Recycled Water#Post Covid#American#Nyu#New York University#Recycled Cardboard#Sustainable Practices#Productive Working#Refillable Glass Pitchers#Feature#Non Disposable Plates#Disposable Coffee Pods#Public Transportation#Fuel#Environmental Practices#Space#Provost#Disposable Swag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Post-Pandemic Education

The Pandemic Shows Signs Of Ebbing. More than 200 million Americans have been vaccinated and, despite continuing spikes in countries such as India and Brazil, the world looks forward to a new life that approaches some semblance of normalcy. Educational institutions have shared this cautious optimism. The prevalence of college...
Public HealthBBC

Calls for post-Covid 'revolution' in building air quality

Dozens of the world's top experts in how diseases spread have called for big improvements to the air in buildings. They say current rules on ventilation are failing to stop infections, including Covid-19. The problem is likened to the health crisis caused by contaminated water in Britain's cities in the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Hacker Noon

How To Onboard New Staff Effectively In The Post-Pandemic Workplace

What will be the safest way to onboard new employees after the pandemic is over, and in what will be a blended work environment?. In 2020, finding the best career online was thrown into disarray as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's wide-ranging effects. Many companies closed (either by mothballing properties or by simply moving on), resulting in the loss (or furloughing) of many employees. As a result, national economies all over the world are in a recession.
Public HealthSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How AI is Changing Post-COVID-19 Supply

It was March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization first characterized the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a pandemic. Flying past the one-year mark, the state of things don’t look quite as different as one might have hoped. Around the world, entire corporate teams continue to operate from the safety of their living rooms. Communities with high case counts are still committed to keeping their distance. And, though the rollout of the vaccine makes us hopeful for this time next year, we’re still in the thick of COVID-19 management.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Applying Lessons Learned During Covid-19 To Post-Pandemic Leadership

President & Founder of Mekky Media Relations, a boutique PR agency based in Chicago with clients nationwide, delivering powerful publicity. Over the past tumultuous year, I’ve talked and written a lot about working and leading in this new climate that has so much uncertainty and so little face-to-face interaction. While this has been a time of fear and loss for far too many people, there are also benefits to the way we’ve been living and working. I know many of us have appreciated the slower pace and time to connect on a deeper level with family and friends. Perhaps you’ve also been inspired by the way your staff has pulled together — even from afar — and remained more productive and driven than ever. That has certainly been the case with my team.
Beauty & FashionJewelers Circular Keystone Online

The Latest Pinterest Data Shows What Gen Z Wants Post-Pandemic

Recent announcements from the CDC seem to indicate that we’re truly headed for post-pandemic life—though what exactly that will look like, no one knows yet. But as the number of adults in the United States who are vaccinated increases (and soon the same will apply to older children), people have started making plans. Vacation? It finally seems possible. What about the projects we’ve poured into our homes over the past year? How about our shopping habits, how will they change?
TravelWorld Economic Forum

How virtual tourism can rebuild travel for a post-pandemic world

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the travel and tourism industries;. Businesses in this sector must build infrastructure and practices that allow people to travel safely in a post-pandemic world and support local communities that benefit from tourism;. Augmented, virtual and mixed reality technologies can offer alternative ways to travel the...
Hanover, NHDartmouth

Post-Pandemic Planning: Making D-Plan Decisions in the Wake of COVID-19

Online classes and restrictions on campus life prompted some students to make untraditional D-Plan and academic changes. This article is featured in the 2021 Spring special issue. With restrictions on campus life, a de-densified campus and primarily online classes, the past year has been far from normal. While many students...
Public Healthbloomerang.co

How to Navigate the Post-COVID Novel Nonprofit Economy

We are witnessing the rise of a new generation of donors and nonprofit employees. Brian Solis, Global Innovation Evangelist and Digital Anthropologist, calls this Generation Novel, or Gen N. This is an evolution, accelerated by the COVID pandemic and social upheaval, from what he previously called Generation Connected, or Gen C.
Public Healthsmartmeetings.com

How to Hire Post-Covid Event Experience Producers

As part of Back Light, a series of articles sharing illuminating insider observations, we asked Melissa Mahon, executive vice president of operations with MAS and 2021 Smart Woman in Meetings Award winner, to talk about new roles that are becoming crucial in the event experience industry. Recruitment in the brand...
Public HealthCMSWire

What the Post-COVID-19 Workplace Will Look Like

With vaccination programs in the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world, remote work, or more specifically hybrid work, will be the new work model for many organizations. It is also clear that many companies, including some of the biggest tech companies that have developed tools to enable remote work, are going back to the physical office.
Chicago, ILillinois.edu

What Should Change in the Post-Pandemic Workplace?

With about 40% of Americans now fully vaccinated, workplaces are beginning to consider when and how employees will return to the office. But there are looming questions: has the pandemic forever changed how we think about the workplace?. To speak more about how the American workplace has evolved because of...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

How to Manage Summer with Your Kids in an Almost Post-Pandemic World

With the recent CDC guidelines now allowing for fully-vaccinated individuals in the U.S. to pretty much resume life per usual after a year-long pandemic that upended nearly every aspect of life as we once knew it, it’s no surprise you might be excited. You might also be worried about how you’ll manage this summer with your family, including summer camps, child care, and celebrations.
Urbana, ILprairiestatewire.com

U. of I. News: Study examines how pandemic-related changes affect college students’ motivation

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign issued the following announcement on May 25. When the worsening COVID-19 pandemic prompted colleges to shutter their campuses and shift to remote learning in spring 2020, concerns arose that many underrepresented students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines would be demotivated and drop out in even greater numbers.
Traveledscoop.com

How Syracuse U. is adapting tech to post-pandemic travel

Leaders at Syracuse University said they’ve expanded how they use the institution’s study abroad software to help track student travel and make decisions on campus safety during the pandemic and that they’re now assessing how to use the technology to navigate university travel and vaccination post-pandemic. Seth Tucker, Syracuse’s director...
Public Healthhermoney.com

Ready, Set, Reset: How To Thrive Financially In Our Post-Pandemic Lives

Thrive financially in this post-pandemic world without a mask, and with a full wallet. These steps can help better your financial life right now. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s the perfect time to reassess your financial goals and get ready to thrive financially post-pandemic. The experience over the past 1 ½ years has given everyone a whole new perspective on their personal and financial lives. Now is the time to think about what you really want from your future and the financial steps you need to take now to readjust your course.