How to build Post-COVID U: What colleges must do, post-pandemic
Two years ago, I attended a conference that seemed pretty aggressive at the time in its commitment to sustainable practices. It was in Switzerland, a country that has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, and the commitment was visible everywhere. I remember many fellow American attendees commenting on the all-vegetarian menu, the reasonable portions, and the complete absence of anything disposable. Of course, most of us had flown — some great distances — to attend this conference, burning much fossil fuel in our wake.www.nydailynews.com