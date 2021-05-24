How to build Post-COVID U: What colleges must do, post-pandemic

President & Founder of Mekky Media Relations, a boutique PR agency based in Chicago with clients nationwide, delivering powerful publicity. Over the past tumultuous year, I’ve talked and written a lot about working and leading in this new climate that has so much uncertainty and so little face-to-face interaction. While this has been a time of fear and loss for far too many people, there are also benefits to the way we’ve been living and working. I know many of us have appreciated the slower pace and time to connect on a deeper level with family and friends. Perhaps you’ve also been inspired by the way your staff has pulled together — even from afar — and remained more productive and driven than ever. That has certainly been the case with my team.