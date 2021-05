Every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a stroke. Stroke is the most common cause of disability in the United States and is the fifth leading cause of death. A stroke can be an ischemic or hemorrhagic. An ischemic stroke is when an artery in the brain becomes blocked, causing lack of oxygen to that particular part of the brain. The signs and symptoms depend on the part of the brain being affected. The larger the artery, the more devastating the symptoms. A hemorrhagic stroke is when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures most often due to uncontrolled high blood pressure, causing decreased oxygenation to that particular part of the brain. This causes symptoms while toxic byproducts of the deoxygenated blood cause further damage. It is impossible to recognize the difference between the two without brain imaging. It is therefore critical to seek immediate medical attention when suffering signs and symptoms of a stroke.