Pink says Jon Bon Jovi ‘broke her heart’ when he got married

By Saman Javed
The Independent
 4 days ago

Pink has joked Jon Bon Jovi “broke” her heart at eight years old when he got married to his wife Dorothea Hurley.

The singer made the comments in an acceptance speech at the annual Billboard Music Awards on Sunday 24 May, when she was presented with the Icon Award by Jon Bovi.

Commenting on the success of her career to date, Bon Jovi said he has a “deep respect for her artistry and her ever-growing legacy”.

“When I first heard Pink perform, I was stunned. She had it all — talent, energy, a message in her songs and a stage presence that only the greats have,” the rocker started his introduction.

Bon Jovi said he first learned of Pink’s childhood crush on him almost 20 years ago, after which he sent her a life-size flower arrangement and a pair of leather pants to make up for breaking her heart.

“The second time Pink stunned me was when I met her when she was about 22 years old. She told me she had a crush on me when she was just 7 years old, and that when she heard that I’d been married, broke her heart.

“Well, I felt bad and tried to make up for it by sending her a life-size flower arrangement and a pair of my leather pants with a note that said, ‘Now you can finally get in my pants’,” he said.

During her acceptance speech, Pink shed some extra light on the childhood crush, telling viewers she did not come out of her room for a week when she learned he had gotten married.

“I was eight. I ripped your poster off my wall, and I replaced you with Sebastian Bach...I’m very glad that you found lasting love Jon, but you broke my heart,” she said, laughing. “I take this as an apology. I accept,” she added.

The mother of two also acknowledged her nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, and four-year-old son Jameson in her speech, saying they both “nailed it”.

Prior to receiving the award, Pink performed several of her hit singles including All I Know So Far , Who Knew , Just Like a Pill , and Cover Me in Sunshine , which features Willow.

The mother and daughter’s aerial silk performance earned high praise on social media, with many fans saying the routine had left them in tears.

Pink is the 10 th artist to receive the Icon Award since it was established in 2011. Other recipients of the award include Cher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Prince.

