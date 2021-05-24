newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair boss calls diversion incident ‘state sponsored piracy’ as Latvia bans Belarus overflights

By Cathy Adams
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQfuN_0a90tz4G00

The boss of Ryanair has called the forced landing of a jet in Minsk to detain a dissident journalist “state-sponsored hijacking”.

Ryanair flight 4978 was flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania , when it was forced to divert to Minsk because air-traffic controllers in Belarus told the pilots of a “potential security threat on board”.

There were more than 120 passengers onboard the Boeing 737 aircraft.

Belarusian dissident, Roman Protasevich, was aboard the Ryanair flight. He and his partner were apprehended when the plane landed in Minsk, the Belarus capital.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary told Irish Newstalk radio this morning that the incident was “a case of state-sponsored hijacking... state-sponsored piracy”.

“It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion... we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well,” he said.

It comes as Latvian airline airBaltic announced it will no longer use Belarus airspace for its flights, according to a spokesperson.

European leaders are meeting today to discuss possible sanctions on Belarus.

Additional reporting by agencies

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuania#Aircraft#Kgb#Irish Newstalk Radio#Belarus Airspace#Ryanair Flight#State Sponsored Piracy#Latvian Airline Airbaltic#Minsk#State Sponsored Hijacking#Authorities#Belarusian Dissident#European Leaders#Flying#Plane#Vilnius#Air Traffic Controllers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Sportssandiegouniontribune.com

Belarus stripped of European track cycling championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Belarus was stripped of hosting next month’s European track cycling championships on Thursday amid an international furor after a passenger jet was diverted to Minsk so a dissident journalist could be arrested. The European Cycling Union cited the “current international situation” for canceling the event in Minsk...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Belarus: EU sanctions set to target companies ‘close to’ Lukashenko

The European Union plans on placing sanctions on Belarus that hit companies close to the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko, according to Estonia’s foreign minister. Officials have been hinting at what will - or they think should be - targeted in fresh sanctions after Belarusian authorities diverted an airplane to land on its soil and arrested a dissident journalist who was onboard.Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia’s foreign minister, said “companies close to the Belarusian regime” will face sanctions as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Lisbon on Thursday.Meanwhile, Luxembourg’s foreign minister suggested possible sanctions could affect the fertiliser component...
Economydailyjournal.net

EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

LISBON, Portugal — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign ministers vowed...
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab welcomes probe into ‘grave violation’ that led to Belarus flight diversion

The foreign secretary has welcomed a UN agency probe to understand what led to the “grave violation of international law” resulting in a Ryanair flight being diverted to Belarus, allowing a prominent critic to be arrested.Dominic Raab said he hoped the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) fact-finding investigation into the events that forced the landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 in Minsk on Sunday would discover the “full circumstances” leading up to what he branded an “attack” on global aviation rules.The opening of an inquiry comes after the foreign ministers of G7 nations on Thursday jointly called on the ICAO, a...
Lifestyleinvesting.com

Belarus airline scraps flights amid EU freeze-out

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier...
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Belarus leader denounces EU sanctions over plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Speaking before...
Aerospace & Defensementourpilot.com

EASA to Airlines: Avoid Belarus Overflights

Following the Ryanair incident on Sunday, EASA issued a Safety Information Bulletin (SIB) advising airlines to avoid overflying Belarus, if possible. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued SIB No 2021-10 with relation to the incident over Belarus. As we saw, Minsk ATC told the flight crew of flight FR4978 that they had information of a bomb on board their aircraft, that could detonate over Lithuania. At the time, the aircraft was over Belarus (FIR Minsk – UMMV), flying from Athens (LGAV) Greece, to Vilnius (EYVI), Lithuania.
PoliticsWBUR

Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Belarus Following Plane Hijacking

On Wednesday, Belarus' authoritarian president defended his decision to tell a passenger jet to land in his country. President Alexander Lukashenko accused European leaders of using this situation as a way to interfere with his country's affairs and "strangle" his nation by ordering new sanctions. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley...
London Township, MNkdal610.com

IATA calls for review into Belarus plane incident

LONDON (Reuters) – The head of global airline industry body IATA said a review was needed of what happened when a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarus to ensure that such an incident is never repeated. “I think it is important that we have a detailed and fundamental...
Aerospace & Defensepreciouskashmir.com

NATO calls for urgent international investigation of Ryanair incident

Brussels: NATO allies call for an urgent international investigation of the incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the release of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, NATO said on Wednesday. “The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the forced diversion to...
Politicshurriyetdailynews.com

Western powers call for probe into Belarus plane diversion

The United States and western European members of the U.N. Security Council called on May 26 for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate Belarus’ diversion of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board. The shockwaves from the affair multiplied on May 26, as a Barcelona-bound...
Politicsmjportal.com

Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an 'outrageous incident'

President Alexander Lukashenko, facing a furious wave of retaliation from the European Union, Tuesday arrested more journalists, remained defiant. "I acted in a lawful way, protecting people in line with worldwide rules", said Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for more than a quarter-century, relentlessly stifling dissent.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Belarus Releases ATC Transcript of Ryanair B737 Diversion Incident

On 23rd May a Ryanair Boeing 737 was intercepted by a MiG-29 fighter jet, being diverted to Minsk and an opposition activist has been detained upon arrival. Flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius was “notified by Belarus ATC of a potential threat risk onboard” and changed course to “the nearest airport, Minsk” according to a Ryanair statement. Roman Protasevich, a well-known opposition activist and blogger, was arrested on arrival; allegedly under the instructions of the Belarusian government. Reuters reported that he is on a wanted list in the wake of large demonstrations following last year’s elections.