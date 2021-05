Slot receiver is a missing piece to the offense of the 49ers. With Kendrick Bourne gone, they don't have that clear-cut player who can slide into that spot. Sure, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are capable, but the 49ers are going to want to keep them on the outside since they excel so much there. The draft seemed like the 49ers were going to address the slot position, but ultimately they decided to not take a receiver at all. It was quite a surprise to me since they have drafted a receiver every year since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017.