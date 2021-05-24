Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/24/21

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Yankees manager Aaron Boone could use a few more soldiers in his team, so Giancarlo Stanton returning as soon as he is eligible (on Tuesday) would be a welcome development. The skipper said there is a chance. “We’ll see,” he told reporters before Sunday’s game. “I know he’s doing well. He’s tracking well and we’ll see what the off day looks like and see where we’re at Tuesday.” Stanton, who is nursing a left quad strain, is already taking batting practice and looks OK. He’s hitting .282 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.