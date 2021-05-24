newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County urges people with large recycling loads to use recycle center

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Wusa_0a90tmq300
Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline throws a bag filled with plastic into the recycling trailer that he towed to Athens recently. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

PRINCETON – Mercer County's recycling bin trailer has become a popular way to drop off collected cardboard, plastics and cans, but sometimes people with big loads to turn in don't know they have another option at the Mercer County Landfill.

Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline tows the county's recycling trailer to different communities across the county every month. The goal is to make recycling more convenient for residents who can't drop off their materials at the landfill.

"It's been really good," Cline said. "I'm starting to get better loads wherever I go."

The traveling bin can get 1,100 to 1,200 pounds of recyclable materials every day it goes out, Cline said, adding that he often collects 17,000 to 20,000 pounds of cardboard, plastics and other recyclables every month. Last year, the bin was used to drop off a total of 173,000 pounds of material.

Recently, there have been times when people bring too much recycling material to the bin's locations at one time. Cline recalled an instance when he was in Bluefield for collections. About 10 minutes before he was due to leave, a man arrived with a loaded pickup truck.

"And I had a massive load already," Cline said. "I told the guy that he either should have come earlier or take it to the landfill. If you go out with a whole pickup truck, you really need to go to the landfill. A lot of people don't seem to realize that they can take it to the landfill."

The Mercer County Recycling Drop-off is located at 749 Frontage Road off U.S. Route 460, and it's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We encourage people to come to the recycling facility at the landfill," said Eli Testerman, executive director of the Mercer County Landfill.

The mobile bin is operated by the Mercer County Commission and the county's solid waste authority runs the recycling center, but they work together for the same goal.

People coming to the center find bins positioned behind a large table at its entrance. Each bin is for a different recyclable, and the public is asked to pour their materials into the bins instead of leaving them in bags. All materials must be separated.

Recycling materials that the county recycling program accepts include the following:

• #1 & #2 Plastics (Please remove lids from plastic bottles)

• All ferrous metals, including cans

• All types of aluminum, including cans

• Newspapers, cardboard and mixed paper (All paper must be bagged and cardboard should be broken down)

There is limited labor at the landfill, so having the materials sorted when they arrive helps keep the process from becoming too labor intensive, Testerman stated.

"It's easier, a one-stop shop," he said of the recycling center. "We also understand that the bin's a convenience for some people who can't make it to the landfill."

The recycling bin's monthly schedule can be found on the Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page, Cline said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
159
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Princeton, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Paper Recycling#Recyclable Materials#Recycle#Plastic Bags#Plastic Bottles#Cardboard#Mercer County Landfill#Bins#Cans#Plastics#Aluminum#Center#Lids#Material#Coordinator Steve Cline#Frontage Road#Contact Greg Jordan#Open Monday#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Mercer County, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Counties, cities and towns to soon receive stimulus guidelines

PRINCETON — Counties, cities and towns should receive American Rescue Plan stimulus money soon as more guidelines on how it can be spent have been released. The National Association of Counties (NACo) reported that the $362 billion in the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds part of the plan has been launched by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Mercer getting consultation: County Commission hires firm to find best location for convention center

PRINCETON — What type of convention center could serve Mercer County best and where is the best location for one is part the study a consulting firm now has underway. The Mercer County Commission recently retained the services of West Virginia–based consulting firm Downstream Strategies to complete a feasibility study for the development of a new convention center and complementary facilities in the area.
Princeton, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Early voting beginning soon for Mercer cities’ municipal elections

PRINCETON — Early voting starts on Wednesday for municipal elections in Bluefield and Princeton, and the election is set for June 1. Two of the three Bluefield City Board district seats are contested. In District I, incumbent Barbara Thompson Smith is being challenged by three candidates: Garry D. Moore Sr.,...
Mercer County, WVptonline.net

Virus precautions leaving Mercer in need of jurors

PRINCETON — Recruiting juries is a necessary part of the nation’s judicial system, but fears of and precautions against COVID-19 have cut down on the numbers of people ready to serve on one. In March 2020, precautions against COVID-19 temporarily shut down the Mercer County Courthouse and delayed many jury...
Mercer County, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Three more local deaths blamed on COVID-19, one in Mercer and two in Tazewell

BLUEFIELD — Health officials are attributing another three deaths in the region to COVID-19, including a 44-year-old male from Mercer County. That’s one of the youngest deaths to date in Mercer County to be associated with COVID-19. In all, 14 new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Bluefield, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Sheriff: Hours for Bluefield Tax Office changing

BLUEFIELD — Hours have changed at a county tax office located in Bluefield, but there are no plans to close it down, Mercer County’s sheriff said Tuesday. County Commissioner Bill Archer asked Sheriff Tommy Bailey during the Mercer County Commission’s May meeting about the sheriff department’s tax office at Bluefield City Hall. Archer said a Bluefield resident had called him recently with concerns about that office being closed.
Bluefield, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Fueling the panic: Region reacts to gasoline supply disruptions

BLUEFIELD — A state of emergency was declared Tuesday in Virginia over gasoline supply disruptions, as some in the region raced to fuel up at the pump. According to the Associated Press, the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday, May 7. Colonial Pipeline, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, had restored some fuel delivery Tuesday, but the main artery of the pipeline remained shut down. Colonial said Monday that it anticipates the majority of its service will be restored by the end of the week.
Princeton, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Deputies investigating theft at Tender Mercies Ministries

PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of property from Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton. The theft occurred on Friday, May 7, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office Tuesday. The deputies are trying to locate an individual who stole numerous items that had...
Mercer County, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Entrepreneurs are needed to fill a year-round demand

Seeing trailers hauling ATVs and motorcycles has become part of my morning and evening commutes. A couple of years ago, I was surprised to see big pickup trucks pulling trailers loaded with two, three or four ATVs up Bluefield Avenue, but now it’s become routine. I keep seeing RVs worth more than all my worldly possessions, too.
Mercer County, WVptonline.net

ATV Trails ready for another big season

BLUEFIELD — With caravans of ATV tourists arriving daily in Mercer County and other parts of southern West Virginia, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail expects to well exceed the record trail pass sales seen in 2020 despite losing weeks of ridership to a global pandemic. A steady stream of tourists started arriving...
Mercer County, WVptonline.net

Mercer Memories: Athens of 1969 continues to unfold on Vermillion St.

I must open by saying that I appreciate the response I’ve been given from the audience via social media and email. It makes me very happy. We return to the Athens of 1969 via the notes of Ella Holroyd as printed in the 1987 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s “History of Mercer County” by going to a business on Vermillion Street a k.a. The Red Sulphur Turnpike.