Mercer County urges people with large recycling loads to use recycle center

Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline throws a bag filled with plastic into the recycling trailer that he towed to Athens recently. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

PRINCETON – Mercer County's recycling bin trailer has become a popular way to drop off collected cardboard, plastics and cans, but sometimes people with big loads to turn in don't know they have another option at the Mercer County Landfill.

Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline tows the county's recycling trailer to different communities across the county every month. The goal is to make recycling more convenient for residents who can't drop off their materials at the landfill.

"It's been really good," Cline said. "I'm starting to get better loads wherever I go."

The traveling bin can get 1,100 to 1,200 pounds of recyclable materials every day it goes out, Cline said, adding that he often collects 17,000 to 20,000 pounds of cardboard, plastics and other recyclables every month. Last year, the bin was used to drop off a total of 173,000 pounds of material.

Recently, there have been times when people bring too much recycling material to the bin's locations at one time. Cline recalled an instance when he was in Bluefield for collections. About 10 minutes before he was due to leave, a man arrived with a loaded pickup truck.

"And I had a massive load already," Cline said. "I told the guy that he either should have come earlier or take it to the landfill. If you go out with a whole pickup truck, you really need to go to the landfill. A lot of people don't seem to realize that they can take it to the landfill."

The Mercer County Recycling Drop-off is located at 749 Frontage Road off U.S. Route 460, and it's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We encourage people to come to the recycling facility at the landfill," said Eli Testerman, executive director of the Mercer County Landfill.

The mobile bin is operated by the Mercer County Commission and the county's solid waste authority runs the recycling center, but they work together for the same goal.

People coming to the center find bins positioned behind a large table at its entrance. Each bin is for a different recyclable, and the public is asked to pour their materials into the bins instead of leaving them in bags. All materials must be separated.

Recycling materials that the county recycling program accepts include the following:

• #1 & #2 Plastics (Please remove lids from plastic bottles)

• All ferrous metals, including cans

• All types of aluminum, including cans

• Newspapers, cardboard and mixed paper (All paper must be bagged and cardboard should be broken down)

There is limited labor at the landfill, so having the materials sorted when they arrive helps keep the process from becoming too labor intensive, Testerman stated.

"It's easier, a one-stop shop," he said of the recycling center. "We also understand that the bin's a convenience for some people who can't make it to the landfill."

The recycling bin's monthly schedule can be found on the Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page, Cline said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com