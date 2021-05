It's Justice Society Of America time! We mentioned that the Stargirl Spring Break Special out today from DC Comics was promising a new Stargirl comic book series with a new Stargirl #1. The creative team was indeterminate. Not so much for the other book being promised, and that has been a very long time coming. When Geoff Johns and Gary Frank wrote and drew the DC Rebirth Special, Johns included the revived Justice Society Of America, the JSA, having their history rewritten back into the DC Universe, after being wiped out by the New 52. They even included them in an hourglass on the back cover to underline it.