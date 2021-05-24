Chip and Joanna Gaines Donated to a Campaign Aiming to Stop Critical Race Theory
Joanna and Chip Gaines at an event in 2019, two years before making a donation to a school board member advocating to stop the teaching of critical race theory. On Wednesday, The Dallas Morning News reported that Waco's Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV fame donated $1,000 to Shannon Braun's campaign for the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board. The article reported the couple was listed under Braun's endorsements tab on her website, but that tab is no longer there.www.dallasobserver.com