Punk Band It Hurts To Be Dead Is Alive Again After Calling It Quits Last Year
The members of It Hurts To Be Dead must've felt exactly what their band name suggests when the group went through a death of sorts. After calling it quits for a short time last year, they've decided to kick things back to life. The Wichita Falls band has emerged from the brief hiatus that began in 2019 with a renewed focus on mental health and on the friendships between them, now tempered in fire. Today they have a unifying bond that's stronger than ever.www.dallasobserver.com