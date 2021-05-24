Golf-Fifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) -Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday and become golf's oldest major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson battled through strong winds, shrugged off a...

PGA Championship
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfESPN

Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

TULSA, Okla. --  From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial...
Golfgobankingrates.com

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Find out more about Phil Mickelson’s net worth and golf achievements. Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship) Total Pro Wins: 54. Notable: Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
Fort Worth, TXsandiegouniontribune.com

Spieth, Garcia open with 63s at Colonial; Mickelson 10 back

FORT WORTH, Texas — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth shot...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Punter wins $300,000 on Phil Mickelson winning US PGA

Phil Mickelson may have scooped more than $2 million for his victory at the US PGA last week, but a number of golf punters around the world also won big on the oldest major champion of all time. Mickelson, who prevailed by two shots for his sixth career major title...
GolfKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: Mickelson's performance in PGA was brilliant

Phil Mickelson captured his sixth career major golf championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Known to be a very aggressive player who misses tons of fairways, Mickelson would not have been a likely pick to win at Kiawah Island as it is one of the toughest tracks in the country. In fact, it is the seventh toughest track in the country with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155. A scratch golfer would add about 12 strokes compared to his typical home course. A higher handicapper might shoot a 72 — on each nine!
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
GolfPGA Tour

PGA champ Phil Mickelson misses cut by 1 at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Phil Mickelson stared down at his ball for several seconds. He switched clubs. A difficult shot from the deep bunker guarding Colonial’s 18th green would decide if his victory lap at the Charles Schwab Challenge would last two more days. The shot landed gently but rolled...
Fort Worth, TXklif.com

Spieth Takes Early Lead at Colonial, Tied With Sergio Garcia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth...
Fort Worth, TXNJ.com

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and picks for the tournament, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Charles Schwab Challenge was rescheduled to mid-June last year and was the first event after the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus due...